27,351 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Bought by Pinnbrook Capital Management LP

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYV. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rothschild Redb downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.84.

LYV opened at $135.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.88 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.23.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.81). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

