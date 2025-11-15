iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% during the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 763,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,836,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $136.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $99.85 and a 52-week high of $145.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

