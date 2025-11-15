OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 2.1% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC now owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $42.09.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

