Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,366 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,800,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,243 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,960.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 989,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,805,000 after purchasing an additional 965,401 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,980,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,755,000 after purchasing an additional 949,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,456,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,131,000 after buying an additional 921,933 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $56.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

