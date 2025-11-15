Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 65.6% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 424.7% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

GOVT stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

