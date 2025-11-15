Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Nestegg Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nestegg Advisors Inc. now owns 54,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

