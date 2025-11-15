Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 244,286 Shares of Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,454,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.06% of Ares Management worth $596,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,189,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,813,445,000 after buying an additional 382,273 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,208,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,148,000 after buying an additional 240,564 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,350,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Ares Management by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,128,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,437,000 after acquiring an additional 174,645 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in Ares Management by 53.6% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 386,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,641,000 after acquiring an additional 134,778 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 196,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $35,078,061.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,424,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,693,149.02. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 136,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $24,946,933.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 311,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,965,174.72. The trade was a 30.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,533,796 shares of company stock valued at $453,825,507. Company insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES opened at $146.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ares Management Corporation has a 52-week low of $110.63 and a 52-week high of $200.49. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.36 and its 200-day moving average is $168.83.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.8438 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.27%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

