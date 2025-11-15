ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,741,000 after acquiring an additional 136,708 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Veralto by 28.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,235,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,502 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in Veralto by 9.2% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 172,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new stake in Veralto in the first quarter valued at $14,162,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Veralto by 162.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,064,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,493,000 after buying an additional 658,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VLTO. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:VLTO opened at $98.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.64. Veralto Corporation has a one year low of $83.86 and a one year high of $110.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.05%.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.