Edison International $EIX Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,562,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,961,000 after purchasing an additional 145,358 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 46,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Edison International by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 85,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 33,718 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 364,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $99,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,167.24. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Edison International from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.30.

Edison International Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of EIX stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $88.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

