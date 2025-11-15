Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 19,100 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,987,000 after buying an additional 248,968 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 30.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $65.33.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.30. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 150.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

