Geode Capital Management LLC Has $625.18 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,073,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,166 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.56% of Atmos Energy worth $625,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 141.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 11,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $175.00 on Friday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $136.05 and a 1-year high of $180.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.77.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $737.48 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 53.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.44.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

