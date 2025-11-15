ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $11,681,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $9,058,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 27,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $53.92 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average is $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.30. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.38%.

Tyson Foods announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Zacks Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

View Our Latest Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.