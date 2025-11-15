Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 407,039 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,136,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,039 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.15% of Edison International worth $638,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,562,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,961,000 after buying an additional 145,358 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 46,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 85,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 33,718 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Edison International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 364,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EIX. Zacks Research raised Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $99,486.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,167.24. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average of $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $88.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

