MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $552.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.05 million. MarineMax had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.15%.MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. MarineMax updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.400-0.950 EPS.
Shares of HZO opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $499.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $35.46.
In other MarineMax news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $1,651,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 173,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,763,736.14. This represents a 25.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.
