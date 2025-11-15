PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $29,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. M&G PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,790,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 66,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 159,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $376.59 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $398.20. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.35.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ROK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $391.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 61,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.56, for a total transaction of $24,159,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,841,311.88. This trade represents a 42.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total value of $1,068,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. This trade represents a 24.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 92,075 shares of company stock valued at $34,820,361 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

