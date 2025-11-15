PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,402 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $20,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.8% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,983,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,976,000 after purchasing an additional 824,243 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 255.2% during the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 893,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,388,000 after buying an additional 641,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,836,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after buying an additional 604,124 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 935,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,481,000 after buying an additional 548,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 681.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 522,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,072,000 after acquiring an additional 455,276 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.62.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $146.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.77.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 12,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,873,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 33,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,200. This represents a 27.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

