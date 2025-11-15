Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 132,000 Shares of Amcor PLC $AMCR

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Amcor by 51.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 464,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 158,082 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 71.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,446,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,306 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 54,855.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 603,961 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,012,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amcor PLC has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Amcor in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

