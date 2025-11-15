1,994 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Acquired by Opinicus Capital Inc.

Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. CWM LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.79.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $119.96 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.05. The company has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.36%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

