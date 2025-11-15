KBC Group NV Sells 845 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,048 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,607,321,000 after buying an additional 2,161,191 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $193,500,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 3,339.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 933,996 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,343,000 after acquiring an additional 906,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,441,729,000 after purchasing an additional 769,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at about $45,955,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.36.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 15,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.80, for a total transaction of $3,004,942.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,259.40. This represents a 60.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,070. This represents a 33.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,261 shares of company stock valued at $34,210,708. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $258.21 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $297.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 297.87% and a net margin of 17.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.