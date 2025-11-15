JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF $JVAL Stake Boosted by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc owned about 0.16% of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 98.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 980,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,605,000 after purchasing an additional 147,494 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000.

NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $47.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $48.96.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

