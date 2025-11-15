Eversource Energy $ES Stock Position Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143,411 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $17,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,961,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,792,559,000 after buying an additional 351,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,209,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,068,901,000 after purchasing an additional 739,448 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,952,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,294,000 after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,036,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,920,000 after buying an additional 32,304 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,702,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,177,000 after buying an additional 185,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.51. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $75.25.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.47%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Loretta D. Keane acquired 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,020.31. This trade represents a 45.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $300,467.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,839.55. This represents a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.70.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

