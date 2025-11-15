Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys Shares of 4,155 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 27.1%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.