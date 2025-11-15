Fiera Capital Corp Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,828 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Enbridge stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.25%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

