Analyzing Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) & Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR)

Profitability

This table compares Covalon Technologies and Micron Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covalon Technologies 7.00% 7.77% 6.75% Micron Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Covalon Technologies and Micron Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covalon Technologies $22.91 million 1.61 $1.96 million $0.05 26.90 Micron Solutions $22.57 million 0.00 -$1.29 million ($0.43) 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Covalon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Micron Solutions. Micron Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Covalon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Covalon Technologies has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Covalon Technologies beats Micron Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical products in infection management, advanced wound care, and surgical procedure areas in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company’s platform technologies comprise collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; and antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity. It also offers medical coating platform, a process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device. In addition, the company provides wound care dressings; surgical and peri-operative; and infection management products. It offers its products under the Covalon brand name through third-party distribution networks and company’s direct sales force. The company serves hospitals, wound care centers, burn centers, extended/alternate care and acute care facilities, home health care agencies, and physicians’ offices. Covalon Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc. operates as a contract manufacturer for the medical device, defense, and life sciences markets. It offers precision machining, thermoplastic injection molding, mold making products; sensors; orthopedic implants and devices; and diagnostic test kits. The company provides solutions for medical, orthopedics, consumer, and automotive industries. Micron Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

