Head to Head Survey: Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) and APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF)

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) and APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Superior Plus pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.4%. APA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Superior Plus pays out 312.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. APA Group pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Plus and APA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Plus N/A N/A N/A APA Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

27.9% of Superior Plus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of APA Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Superior Plus and APA Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Plus N/A N/A N/A $0.19 23.40 APA Group N/A N/A N/A $0.39 14.62

APA Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Superior Plus and APA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Plus 0 1 3 0 2.75 APA Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

APA Group has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.52%. Given APA Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe APA Group is more favorable than Superior Plus.

Summary

Superior Plus beats APA Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes propane gas and liquid fuels primarily in the Eastern United States, the Midwest, and California to retail customers, including residential and commercial customers. The Canadian Propane segment distributes propane gas and liquid fuels across Canada to retail customers, including residential and commercial customers. The Wholesale Propane segment supplies propane gas for the Canadian Propane and the U.S. Propane segments, as well as propane and other natural gas liquids to third-party wholesale customers in Canada and the United States. The Certarus segment provides low-carbon energy solution for transporting, compressed natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen. Superior Plus Corp. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About APA Group

APA Group engages in the energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments segments. It operates gas transmission pipelines and interconnected grids, gas-fired power stations, electricity transmission interconnectors, solar and wind farms, and battery energy storage systems, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities. The company also has interests in approximately 15,000 kilometers of gas transmission pipelines; approximately 29,500 kilometers of gas mains and pipelines; and 1.5 million gas consumer connections. It also provides asset management and operating services to its energy investments and third parties; and invests in energy infrastructure. The company is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

