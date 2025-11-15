Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires Shares of 5,000 IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IONQ. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in IonQ in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the first quarter worth $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in IonQ by 2,034.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 19,976 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $886,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 532,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,648,150.40. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Masi Niccolo De sold 16,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $715,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,444,658.40. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,896. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IonQ Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.59. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $84.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.67.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.14). The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.99 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 127.06% and a negative net margin of 1,836.32%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. IonQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IONQ. Zacks Research upgraded shares of IonQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IonQ from $32.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

