Opinicus Capital Inc. Acquires 1,485 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF $RWJ

Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF comprises 1.3% of Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Opinicus Capital Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 196.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 117,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

