Independence Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF $FHLC

Independence Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,998 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises 0.5% of Independence Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Independence Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average of $65.44.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

