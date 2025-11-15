Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,803 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $21,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 363.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stephens lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.13.

BLDR stock opened at $103.25 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $194.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.41.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

