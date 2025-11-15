Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF $FCOM Shares Sold by Independence Financial Advisors LLC

Independence Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,309 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Independence Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Independence Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

FCOM opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $72.98.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

