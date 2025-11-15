Independence Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF $FELV

Independence Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) by 2,794.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843,354 shares during the period. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 10.8% of Independence Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Independence Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF worth $27,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FELV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,727,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,894,000 after purchasing an additional 321,351 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,054,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,772,000 after acquiring an additional 173,460 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 441,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 102,060 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 113.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 78,251 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FELV opened at $33.72 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

