58,594 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF $FDIS Bought by Independence Financial Advisors LLC

Independence Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,000. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Independence Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Independence Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDIS opened at $98.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.02. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $104.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

