Fiera Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 110,236 Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. $GGAL

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 110,236 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,555,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,851,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,503,000 after buying an additional 359,708 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 160.5% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,504,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,931,000 after acquiring an additional 926,820 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,272,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,337,000 after acquiring an additional 49,994 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 112.3% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 469,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 248,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 47.0% during the first quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 334,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,198,000 after purchasing an additional 106,779 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.74%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

