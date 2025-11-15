Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Stake Raised by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,885,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,466,000 after buying an additional 63,341 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 301,443.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 10,005,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,692,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,291,000 after acquiring an additional 576,900 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,543,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,923,000 after buying an additional 202,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $370,272,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $215.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $112.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

