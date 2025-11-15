Security Financial Services INC. Purchases Shares of 12,409 Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,836,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,327,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,324 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,218,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,290,000 after acquiring an additional 370,182 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,833,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,514,000 after buying an additional 3,082,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,843,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,368,000 after purchasing an additional 779,618 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

CGUS stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $40.80.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.