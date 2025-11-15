Security Financial Services INC. Acquires Shares of 11,004 Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF $FDLO

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Security Financial Services INC. owned 0.06% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 233.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

FDLO stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $53.59 and a 52 week high of $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.59.

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

