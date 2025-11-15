Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,579 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $17,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. KeyCorp downgraded FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.08.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of FE opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.75. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.560 EPS. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

