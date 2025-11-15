Oklo’s (OKLO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Oklo’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OKLO. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $73.00 price objective on Oklo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Oklo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Oklo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Daiwa America upgraded Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $146.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oklo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.29.

Shares of OKLO stock opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. Oklo has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $193.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of -181.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.47.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oklo will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $33,678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,780,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,913,801.48. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 41,387 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $2,900,814.83. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,387 shares of company stock worth $52,698,580. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Oklo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Oklo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Oklo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in Oklo by 75.0% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oklo by 3.4% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

