Garmin Ltd. $GRMN Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 40,729 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $17,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. National Pension Service raised its position in Garmin by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 273,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Garmin by 27.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Garmin by 2.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.50.

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total value of $2,371,760.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,668.16. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $193.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $169.26 and a 1-year high of $261.69.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 22.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

