Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $17,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 17.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,805,070,000 after purchasing an additional 714,980 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 548.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,341,000 after purchasing an additional 672,158 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,407,000 after purchasing an additional 201,994 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,963,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,431,000 after buying an additional 133,720 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $395.59 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $375.01 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $466.73 and a 200 day moving average of $521.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,944.85, a P/E/G ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.60, for a total transaction of $2,381,095.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,271,058 shares in the company, valued at $637,562,692.80. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,794 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,000. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,098 shares of company stock valued at $24,757,257. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $717.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.41.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

