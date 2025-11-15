Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF $GSID Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSID. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,258,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,114,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,060,000 after acquiring an additional 333,647 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $899.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.82. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $51.49 and a 12-month high of $65.54.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.