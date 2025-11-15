Fiera Capital Corp Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC $UL

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 209.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 79.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $59.23 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $65.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.65.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

