Security Financial Services INC. Grows Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,011,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,505,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,652,000 after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $247.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.56. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.32 and a fifty-two week high of $254.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

