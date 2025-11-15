KBC Group NV Purchases 5,102 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.8% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 2,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.7% in the first quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus dropped their price target on Paychex from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

Paychex Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $112.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.99 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.14.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 97.08%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.