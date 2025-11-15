Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP) Stock

Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $21.00 to $22.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 8.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NP. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Neptune Insurance in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Insurance in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Neptune Insurance in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Neptune Insurance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Neptune Insurance in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

NP opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Neptune Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.23.

Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Neptune Insurance had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. Neptune Insurance has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

In related news, CEO Trevor R. Burgess purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,032,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,659,280. The trade was a 2.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Steiner bought 119,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,381,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,384,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,694,300. The trade was a 2.79% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 174,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,481,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neptune Insurance stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Our mission is to create a smarter, more resilient insurance platform powered by AI, data science, and technology, enabling insurers to deploy capacity with confidence and delivering instant access to coverage for policyholders and agents. Neptune is a leading, high-growth, highly profitable, data-driven managing general agent that is revolutionizing the way homeowners and businesses protect against the growing risks of flooding.

