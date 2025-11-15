Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF $IYG

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 2.35% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $43,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $77,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 186.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $87.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.03. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $65.98 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

