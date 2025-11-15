Intrua Financial LLC Has $620,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 80.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.6%

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $253.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.68 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.63. The company has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 60.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total transaction of $7,041,843.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 76,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,720,349.52. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

