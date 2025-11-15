Intrua Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF $FLBL

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 83,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 261,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 352,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after buying an additional 63,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 1.7%

BATS:FLBL opened at $23.74 on Friday. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.05.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

