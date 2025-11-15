Evergy Inc. $EVRG Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its holdings in Evergy by 168.4% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 82.2% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $578,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,092.67. This trade represents a 94.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Evergy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.72.

Evergy Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG opened at $76.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Evergy Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $79.32.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.16%.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

See Also

