Intrua Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KeyCorp $KEY

Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Cherokee Insurance Co purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 52.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 41,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 142,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,676,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,084,000 after buying an additional 359,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $867,143.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 245,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,898.76. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.